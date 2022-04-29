Fulton County elementary school opens outdoor classroom

A new outdoor classroom at Roswell North Elementary School will give students a place to learn in an open-air setting.
The school last week celebrated the opening of the $43,877 outdoor space. The area is covered by a metal roof that channels rain water into a rain barrel, with the water to be used in a garden.
The space features power outlets, lights and fans. It will provide areas for students to sort seeds, perform dissections and study plant, animal and water cycles.
The nonprofit Roswell North Elementary Foundation raised the money to pay for the classroom.
Shari Ward, who led the initiative on behalf of the foundation, said the idea for the outdoor classroom came about before the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the space offers students a chance to do hands-on learning.
“We are thrilled to finally be able to deliver this incredible resource to the Roswell North Elementary community,” she said, in a written statement.
Teachers will have access to the outdoor classroom on a rotating schedule.
