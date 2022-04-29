ajc logo
X

Fulton County elementary school opens outdoor classroom

The Roswell North Elementary School Foundation raised money to build an outdoor classroom, and officials celebrated the completion of its construction on April 22. Photo courtesy of Roswell North Elementary School Foundation

caption arrowCaption
The Roswell North Elementary School Foundation raised money to build an outdoor classroom, and officials celebrated the completion of its construction on April 22. Photo courtesy of Roswell North Elementary School Foundation

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A new outdoor classroom at Roswell North Elementary School will give students a place to learn in an open-air setting.

The school last week celebrated the opening of the $43,877 outdoor space. The area is covered by a metal roof that channels rain water into a rain barrel, with the water to be used in a garden.

The space features power outlets, lights and fans. It will provide areas for students to sort seeds, perform dissections and study plant, animal and water cycles.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

The nonprofit Roswell North Elementary Foundation raised the money to pay for the classroom.

Shari Ward, who led the initiative on behalf of the foundation, said the idea for the outdoor classroom came about before the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the space offers students a chance to do hands-on learning.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to deliver this incredible resource to the Roswell North Elementary community,” she said, in a written statement.

Teachers will have access to the outdoor classroom on a rotating schedule.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Morris Brown’s next challenges: Fundraising, enrolling more students
1h ago
Gwinnett superintendent considers leadership reorganization proposal
22h ago
Fulton County Schools signs pact for new Middle College program
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top