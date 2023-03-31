Former interim Fulton superintendent to run for Atlanta school board

“I think that the district needs a coherent literacy strategy,” he said. “I feel like that would be something I would advocate for and help build a coalition around on the school board.”

Zeff joined Fulton County Schools as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer in 2012 and oversaw the system’s transition to a charter district. During that process, more decision-making shifted from the state to local school communities. He wants to do the same thing for Atlanta Public Schools.

Zeff has a background in economics and educational leadership and founded Learn4Life in 2017. He plans to stay at Learn4Life if elected to the school board.

The District 3 seat is currently held by Michelle Olympiadis, who was first elected to the board in 2017. The election is Nov. 7.