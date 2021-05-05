Former Georgia Regent indicted on racketeering, forgery charges

Alford was charged with five counts of forgery, one count of racketeering, one count of computer forgery and one count of criminal attempt. The racketeering charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Alford created fake invoices, contracts, and other documents to show that his company was owed money from state agencies and forged the signatures of state employees on those contracts and other documents. Alford wanted to obtain approximately $1.7 million by selling fake accounts receivable invoices valued at approximately $2.2 million, prosecutors say.