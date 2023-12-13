Marietta school board removes 23 books from library for sexual content

Board member A. B. Almy was the only one to vote against the removal of the books. She also voted against the board’s original directive.

Five of the 23 removed books are on the American Library Association’s list of the most challenged books in 2022. Six are on the organization’s list of 100 most banned and challenged books in the 2010s.

While some thanked the board and Rivera for their efforts, others wondered whether the directive would open the door for more extensive removal of books based on content that small groups of people didn’t agree with.

“To ban every book in a public school that only has appropriate language, we might as well only have children’s books,” said Bella Gantt, a Marietta High School student, on Tuesday. “Furthermore, let us not misconstrue restriction as protection.”

A September directive outlined an appeals process under which parents can complain about books and appeal decisions. Two books — “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews — had already been removed from the school’s library. The school board denied a parents’ request to return “Flamer” to shelves in November. On Tuesday, it denied another parent’s request to return “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” to shelves.

The Marietta school board set a deadline of Jan. 11 for any appeals related to the books being removed from the library. The original directive did not set a deadline.

The Marietta school system is the latest to remove books, but it’s been a frequent occurrence across the metro Atlanta area this year. The much larger Cobb County School District has made waves this year for also removing “Flamer” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.” Most recently, Cobb announced its intent this year to push lawmakers to establish a rating system for books like the one that exists for movies in order to “prevent inappropriate material from being accessed by children.”

Books removed from Marietta High School library

1. Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany Jackson

2. Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin

3. More Happy than Not by Adam Silvera

4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chobsky

5. Crank by Ellen Hopkins

6. The Infinite Moment of Us by Lauren Myracle

7. 13 Reasons Why by John Asher

8. City of Thieves by David Benioff

9. Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

11. A Court of Thorn and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

12. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas

13. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas

14. Lucky by Alice Sebold

15. Tricks by Ellen Hopkins

16. Blankets by Craig Thompson

17. All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

18. This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson

19. I Love You, Beth Cooper by Larry Doyle

20. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

21. Identical by Ellen Hopkins

22. Grasshopper Jungle: A History by Andrew Smith

23. The Casual Vacancy by J.K. Rowling