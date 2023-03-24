Feds want schools to end corporal punishment

More than 1,500 Georgia students were disciplined by corporal punishment during the 2021-22 school year, according to state data. Georgia has about 1.7 million public school students. Most of those disciplinary actions took place in smaller, rural school districts. None occurred in metro Atlanta districts.

A Georgia Department of Education spokeswoman said any changes to state law must be approved by the state Legislature.

Cardona’s letter said corporal punishment is associated with higher rates of mental health issues, drug and alcohol use disorders, antisocial behavior, and lower academic achievement. The letter also says Black students were twice as likely to receive corporal punishment as white students.

A 2016 Atlanta Journal-Constitution report on corporal punishment found about 12% of Georgia schools used corporal punishment. Some high school students, when given the option, chose corporal punishment over an in-school suspension.