Ex-assistant principal sues DeKalb schools over COVID accommodations

The DeKalb County School District told Johnson it was not considering any requests for telework, the complaint stated.

Johnson was denied leave under the Family Medical Leave Act, but was granted short-term disability leave between April and September 2021. She was also granted long-term disability leave after that. Repeatedly during those months, the district ignored Johnson’s FMLA requests and erroneously told her that she needed to report to work, according to the complaint.

A district employee said that a regional superintendent with the district “just wanted [Johnson] gone,” so they could hire someone else for her position, the complaint stated.

In September 2021, Johnson received a letter that stated she had failed to report to her work location since the prior month. She was terminated for “abandoning” her position.

The suit asks that the district hire Johnson back, or pay her for damages and lost wages.