Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order

The Cobb County School District did not return a request for comment, but supported its mask-optional policy in a statement when the court originally ruled in its favor.

“COVID-19 is complicated and personal health decisions, including mask wearing, are best made by people — not school districts,” a district spokeswoman said at the time.

The opinion written by Judge Charles Wilson requires the court to consider whether virtual learning is an appropriate replacement for in-person schooling, and whether the students will face adverse outcomes as a result.

“Relegating students with disabilities to remote, separate learning programs because they’re disabled does not comply with the law,” said Eugene Choi, an SPLC senior staff attorney.

Students with disabilities are entitled to reasonable accommodations at school under federal law. The appeals court ruling suggests that the court must consider whether COVID mitigation strategies should be considered reasonable accommodations.

The appeals court ruling will affect more than just the Cobb County School District, Tafelski and Choi said. The decision will direct both courts and schools in Georgia, Florida and Alabama, which are part of the 11th Circuit — meaning schools will have to consider similar accommodation requests, they said.

And, they said, it’s a decision that transcends COVID. Tafelski drew a comparison to accommodations for students who use wheelchairs: School districts cannot refuse to build a ramp, for example, and send them to a remote learning environment instead.

The case will go back to the district court for reconsideration.