EPA to announce funding for electric school buses in DeKalb

EPA Administrator Michael Regan appears at an event with Vice President Kamala Harris highlighting the Biden administration’s investments in clean school buses at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He's set to announce a new round of funding for electric buses in DeKalb County. (Karen Ducey/The Seattle Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
EPA Administrator Michael Regan appears at an event with Vice President Kamala Harris highlighting the Biden administration’s investments in clean school buses at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He's set to announce a new round of funding for electric buses in DeKalb County. (Karen Ducey/The Seattle Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Education
By
1 hour ago

New electric buses are coming to schools all over the country, including those in DeKalb, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to announce today.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will be in Stone Mountain to announce the latest round of funding for school systems to buy clean buses under President Joe Biden’s Investing in America effort.

ExploreIn fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus

The Biden administration has made reducing pollutants a priority, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 allocated $5 billion to replacing aging, diesel school buses. Exposure to diesel exhaust is linked to asthma and other respiratory illnesses, especially in children and the elderly, according to the EPA. It also contributes to ground-level ozone, which can be a major hazard on Georgia’s hot summer days and has been tied to a host of serious health conditions.

Atlanta Public Schools, the Clayton County School District and Georgia State University are among the education systems in Georgia that have begun converting to electric buses.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, as well as school district officials and students, will meet at Stone Mountain Middle School on Monday to discuss the funding, the EPA announced Friday.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top