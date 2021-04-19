Emory business school to provide scholarships for Agnes Scott, Spelman grads

The endowment is part of an effort to get more women in the Goizueta school, which is often ranked in surveys as one of the nation’s best. Both colleges educate women and are located near Emory, with Agnes Scott in Decatur and Spelman near downtown Atlanta.

Women earn more than half of all undergraduate degrees nationwide, but the percentage drops to 38% for Master of Business Administration degrees, according to the Center for American Progress, a public policy group.