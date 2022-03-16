Divided Georgia Senate passes controversial school board meetings bill

Miller apparently was referring to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision last fall to order the FBI to help address what Garland called a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against educators and school board members over masks and critical race theory. Gwinnett County Public Schools was cited in one organization’s request for intervention after a rowdy meeting where parents refused to wear masks.

Miller is the second-highest ranking member of the Senate, and now the Gainesville Republican is running for the chamber’s top job as lieutenant governor. He is up against a fellow senator endorsed by Donald Trump — Jackson Republican Burt Jones.

The Georgia School Boards Association says Miller’s bill duplicates many existing protections for public participation. The Georgia Association of Educators president, Lisa Morgan, said local boards already have policies for public comment in place and asked the Senate Education and Youth Committee to stop wasting time on the bill.

Democrats wanted nothing to do with it on Tuesday.

“If there are irate parents who have been going down and screaming at their school board members over masks or the like, certainly I’m not a yes vote to send a message that we think that behavior is appropriate,” Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, said on the Senate floor.

Parent said the bill was unnecessary and duplicative and “seems to be driven by those sorts of folks who have been loud and ornery and disrespectful” at meetings where school board members were trying to navigate the pandemic.

The bill passed 32-20, with no Democrats in support.

Miller did find common ground with one political adversary, though. Every Republican who was present voted for the measure, including his primary election opponent, Jones.