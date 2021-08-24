ajc logo
District to demolish former East Cobb Middle School

The Cobb County School District will demolish the former East Cobb Middle School on Holt Road to make way for the new East Valley Elementary School. Credit: CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
The Cobb County School District will demolish the former East Cobb Middle School on Holt Road to make way for the new East Valley Elementary School. Credit: CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cobb County schools officials are moving ahead with plans to tear down the former East Cobb Middle School.

The building across from Wheeler High School on Holt Road in Marietta will be demolished to make way for a new replacement building for East Valley Elementary School, said Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer.

Cobb schools received nine bids for the project, but board members on Aug. 19 approved a contract with Chaplin and Sons Clearing and Demolition, Inc. to perform the work for $348,000. Smith said the demolition is scheduled to be completed by December.

East Cobb Middle School’s Holt Road location opened in 1963, according to its website. The school moved to its current location on Terrell Mill Road in 2018.

