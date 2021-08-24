District to demolish former East Cobb Middle School

Cobb County schools officials are moving ahead with plans to tear down the former East Cobb Middle School.
The building across from Wheeler High School on Holt Road in Marietta will be demolished to make way for a new replacement building for East Valley Elementary School, said Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer.
Cobb schools received nine bids for the project, but board members on Aug. 19 approved a contract with Chaplin and Sons Clearing and Demolition, Inc. to perform the work for $348,000. Smith said the demolition is scheduled to be completed by December.
In Other News
1
Gwinnett school district seeks public input on COVID relief spending
2
13-year-old becomes youngest student on Georgia Tech’s campus
3
Fifth, eighth grade classes in quarantine at two Fulton County schools
4
University of North Georgia lecturers resign instead of teaching in...
5
Metro Atlanta schools record over 6,300 COVID cases in third week