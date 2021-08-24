District to demolish former East Cobb Middle School

The building across from Wheeler High School on Holt Road in Marietta will be demolished to make way for a new replacement building for East Valley Elementary School, said Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer.

Cobb schools received nine bids for the project, but board members on Aug. 19 approved a contract with Chaplin and Sons Clearing and Demolition, Inc. to perform the work for $348,000. Smith said the demolition is scheduled to be completed by December.