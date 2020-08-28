Protesters demand changes to lower COVID-19 cases at Georgia College

The demands were made during a die-in staged by about 40 students and others on the lawn in the middle of the Milledgeville campus Friday morning. More than 800 people have signed an online petition asking President Steve Dorman to allow any students or faculty to participate in classes remotely, a demand that has been made at other University System of Georgia schools. Faculty must get approval from supervisors to work remotely.

“We will not stand for the insufficient policies and procedures for re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, which have resulted in the reckless endangerment of the Georgia College and Milledgeville communities,” said Avery James, a graduate student who is a member of the school’s United Campus Workers of Georgia chapter.