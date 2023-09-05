DeKalb looks to improve student math and reading performance. You can help

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Education
By
20 minutes ago
X

The DeKalb County School District plans to hire more than 100 tutors to help students with reading and math, and teach them skills like organization and study habits.

The district’s new superintendent, Devon Horton, wants to hire about 120 college students, retirees and others to provide high-dose tutoring at the district’s schools with the highest needs. They’ll work four to six hours a day, for $10-$15 an hour depending on experience, he said.

“This is a huge lift. This is a heavy undertaking,” Horton said at a recent press conference. “When we talk about changing outcomes for students and being disruptive, we can’t do business the same.”

ExploreHow'd your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?

Experts agree that high-dosage tutoring — offered in small groups, multiple times a week — can be highly effective in helping students progress academically. But districts in other states have struggled throughout the pandemic to find funding and staffing for programs. They’ve also struggled to get students to participate.

“I’m asking for our community to step up,” Horton said.

The tutoring program is part of an effort to improve academic achievement in a district that typically lags behind other area school systems.

ExploreMilestones scores show Georgia schools still climbing out of COVID depths

Horton said the recent results from this year’s Georgia Milestones exams were encouraging for DeKalb.

“We made some shifts in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve made progress that we haven’t seen in 20 years.”

Still, just roughly 32% of third graders scored proficient or better on their English language arts exams. Only about 23% of eighth graders scored proficient or better in math. And in both of those areas — which are often used as touchstones to measure academic performance — the district came in below the state average.

Horton hopes to have the centers up and running by January. He plans to hire a recruitment firm to help the district hire tutors.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County police

UPDATED
5 teens dead in I-85 crash; 3 were Lakeside students6h ago

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have long list of improvements for Week 2
13h ago

Credit: AP

Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded
4h ago

Inmate dies after apparent seizure in Cobb County jail
17h ago

Inmate dies after apparent seizure in Cobb County jail
17h ago

Georgia football staff member arrested, charged with reckless driving, speeding
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
AJC On Campus: State lawmakers talk funding formula; freshman class stats
Georgia child grief organization earns federal recognition
Featured

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top