DeKalb Schools completes state directives on Druid Hills maintenance

In addition to addressing about 100 immediate needs at Druid Hills High over the summer and committing to major renovations at the school, the district had to change how it approached maintenance. It’s begun processing work orders electronically and developed weekly checklists for custodians to complete, according to Kilcrease’s final report. A weekly task force now monitors progress on repairs.

There are still some works in progress: The operations staff is still working on using the district’s new administrative system called MUNIS, which can be used to track work at schools. The district is still hiring for operations jobs, and plans to collaborate with local community colleges and the career and technical education department to possibly use interns to help. And the district still needs to complete safety assessments of all its facilities, but state agencies are dealing with a backlog.

Kilcrease believed that the hiring of a chief operating officer would ensure consistency moving forward, she wrote. The district hired Erick Hofstetter for the job in October. Richard Boyd had served as the interim director for two years.