ajc logo
X

After Druid Hills, DeKalb shifts mindset around school maintenance

The DeKalb County School System has been assessing and fixing school structures across the district through the summer. Druid Hills High School Principal Mark Joyner said because of the updates, he's noticed a renewed sense of pride in the students. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
The DeKalb County School System has been assessing and fixing school structures across the district through the summer. Druid Hills High School Principal Mark Joyner said because of the updates, he's noticed a renewed sense of pride in the students. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A repaired sewer line at Druid Hills High. A new electronic marquee at Towers High. A lot of fresh paint.

These are symbols of change in the DeKalb County School District, which is working to fix maintenance needs at its campuses. A big part of that is changing the mindset to address issues quickly and efficiently, interim Chief Operations Officer Richard Boyd told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Schools would be complacent,” Boyd said about the previous status quo in DeKalb. “They would settle for, ‘This is the best I’m going to get, so I’m not going to ask for more.’”

This year, he and his team are trying to change that.

ExploreDispatches from Druid Hills: Students note changes at the high school

When students at Druid Hills High published a video in the spring highlighting problems like electrical issues and water damage at the aging campus, it was a catalyst for the state’s third-largest district to evaluate what other facilities problems existed in its schools.

The state intervened with a list of required updates and made the school board commit to major renovations at the campus. State School Superintendent Richard Woods at the time threatened to withhold funding for projects districtwide if DeKalb didn’t address the “egregious” conditions at Druid Hills. The district spent the summer addressing more than 100 maintenance needs at Druid Hills High — and at other schools.

Maintenance staff conducted walk-throughs at every campus. They identified needs ranging from roof leaks to new paint jobs, and new emergency signage to malfunctioning heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Combined ShapeCaption
The DeKalb County School System has been assessing and fixing schools across the district throughout the summer. Vasanne S. Tinsley (left), the interim superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, is shown a recently painted accent wall in a classroom at Towers High School by the school’s Assistant Principal Joel Boyce (right) during a tour of the school updates on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

The DeKalb County School System has been assessing and fixing schools across the district throughout the summer. Vasanne S. Tinsley (left), the interim superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, is shown a recently painted accent wall in a classroom at Towers High School by the school’s Assistant Principal Joel Boyce (right) during a tour of the school updates on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Combined ShapeCaption
The DeKalb County School System has been assessing and fixing schools across the district throughout the summer. Vasanne S. Tinsley (left), the interim superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, is shown a recently painted accent wall in a classroom at Towers High School by the school’s Assistant Principal Joel Boyce (right) during a tour of the school updates on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

DeKalb officials said they addressed 2,700 maintenance needs at campuses between May and August. The ones at Druid Hills High accounted for just 4% of all the work that was done, district staff said on a recent tour of Druid Hills High and Towers High for reporters.

The work was done as the district tries to fill more than 100 vacancies in facilities, for jobs like plumbers and HVAC technicians. About half of the department’s jobs are vacant, said Bobby Moncrief, the district’s director of facilities.

The work is ongoing, and with it come behind-the-scenes changes in the district. Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley and state adviser Tanzy Kilcrease meet weekly with facilities staff to talk about what progress has been made and what needs remain. They do more frequent inspections of campuses. When a work order comes in, staff is now trying to respond within a day and be at the school site within two days — even quicker for emergency needs. And, Boyd said, they’re setting the expectation that staff be proactive rather than reactive.

“We’re not there yet,” Moncrief said, “but we’ll get there.”

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
Police: Officer shoots man who stabbed Mall of Georgia employee during theft18h ago
Cartersville 28, Allatoona 20
9h ago
Buford 21, North Cobb 14
9h ago
Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record
11h ago
Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record
11h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka pitches four scoreless innings for Gwinnett Stripers
12h ago
The Latest
Parents meet with APS to address concerns about Howard Middle School
22h ago
Georgia Tech-led research group gets $65 million to develop AI tools
23h ago
Atlanta schools adjust to delayed relocation of Forest Cove residents
Featured
Former Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley (L) and coach Kirby Smart celebrate after the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 28-7 during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Vince Dooley, turning 90, believes Kirby Smart will be ‘Georgia’s greatest coach’
Week 3 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top