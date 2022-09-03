After Druid Hills, DeKalb shifts mindset around school maintenance

The state intervened with a list of required updates and made the school board commit to major renovations at the campus. State School Superintendent Richard Woods at the time threatened to withhold funding for projects districtwide if DeKalb didn’t address the “egregious” conditions at Druid Hills. The district spent the summer addressing more than 100 maintenance needs at Druid Hills High — and at other schools.

Maintenance staff conducted walk-throughs at every campus. They identified needs ranging from roof leaks to new paint jobs, and new emergency signage to malfunctioning heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Combined Shape Caption The DeKalb County School System has been assessing and fixing schools across the district throughout the summer. Vasanne S. Tinsley (left), the interim superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, is shown a recently painted accent wall in a classroom at Towers High School by the school's Assistant Principal Joel Boyce (right) during a tour of the school updates on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

DeKalb officials said they addressed 2,700 maintenance needs at campuses between May and August. The ones at Druid Hills High accounted for just 4% of all the work that was done, district staff said on a recent tour of Druid Hills High and Towers High for reporters.

The work was done as the district tries to fill more than 100 vacancies in facilities, for jobs like plumbers and HVAC technicians. About half of the department’s jobs are vacant, said Bobby Moncrief, the district’s director of facilities.

The work is ongoing, and with it come behind-the-scenes changes in the district. Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley and state adviser Tanzy Kilcrease meet weekly with facilities staff to talk about what progress has been made and what needs remain. They do more frequent inspections of campuses. When a work order comes in, staff is now trying to respond within a day and be at the school site within two days — even quicker for emergency needs. And, Boyd said, they’re setting the expectation that staff be proactive rather than reactive.

“We’re not there yet,” Moncrief said, “but we’ll get there.”