BreakingNews
Fulton County judge to hear arguments in state abortion law case
ajc logo
X

DeKalb school district hires chief operating officer, regional leaders

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Board of Education approved the hire of three top officials — including a permanent chief operations officer for the first time in more than a year.

Erick Hofstetter was hired as the new head of operations. Richard Boyd has served as the division’s interim leader since summer 2021.

It’s a big job in the state’s third-largest school system, where poor conditions at Druid Hills High School prompted state intervention this year. Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley has listed improving facilities and maintenance operations as one of her highest priorities as the district’s leader.

ExploreDispatches from Druid Hills: Students note changes at the high school

Hofstetter brings 10 years of experience in school district operations to the role. He worked as a department leader in four Georgia school districts since 2012, including assistant superintendent of operations in nearby Marietta City Schools between 2015 and 2019. He most recently worked as the chief finance officer in the Lumpkin County School District.

In addition to hiring Hofstetter, the school board approved the hiring of two regional superintendents: Norman Sauce for Region 4 and Jacqueline Taylor for Region 6.

Sauce served as principal of Chamblee High School between 2015-2017. He most recently worked as the executive director of student support services in the Griffin-Spalding County School District. He will oversee schools in the east and central portion of the county, including Clarkston and Stone Mountain high schools.

ExploreMore news about DeKalb schools

Taylor has served as principal of Druid Hills Middle School since 2013, and was previously an assistant principal, teacher and coach in DeKalb schools. She will oversee Region 6 in the center of the county, which includes Columbia and Towers high schools.

The district is still looking for permanent leaders for the human resources and finance departments.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Kemp, Warnock and Ossoff to share stage at Savannah event1h ago

Credit: Jeff Dean

Falcons’ Cornell Armstrong has been waiting for his turn
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Scores on ‘nation’s report card’ stable for Georgia but hold bad news
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Scores on ‘nation’s report card’ stable for Georgia but hold bad news
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

Abrams offers lots of plans, but she’ll face uphill fight putting them into action
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Scores on ‘nation’s report card’ stable for Georgia but hold bad news
9h ago
Fulton County Schools draws up draft calendars for next two years
Six months in, DeKalb school board pleased with interim superintendent
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
Election officials brace for disruptions as midterms loom
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top