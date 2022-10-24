DeKalb school district hires chief operating officer, regional leaders

The DeKalb County Board of Education approved the hire of three top officials — including a permanent chief operations officer for the first time in more than a year.
Erick Hofstetter was hired as the new head of operations. Richard Boyd has served as the division’s interim leader since summer 2021.
It’s a big job in the state’s third-largest school system, where poor conditions at Druid Hills High School prompted state intervention this year. Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley has listed improving facilities and maintenance operations as one of her highest priorities as the district’s leader.
Hofstetter brings 10 years of experience in school district operations to the role. He worked as a department leader in four Georgia school districts since 2012, including assistant superintendent of operations in nearby Marietta City Schools between 2015 and 2019. He most recently worked as the chief finance officer in the Lumpkin County School District.
In addition to hiring Hofstetter, the school board approved the hiring of two regional superintendents: Norman Sauce for Region 4 and Jacqueline Taylor for Region 6.
Sauce served as principal of Chamblee High School between 2015-2017. He most recently worked as the executive director of student support services in the Griffin-Spalding County School District. He will oversee schools in the east and central portion of the county, including Clarkston and Stone Mountain high schools.
Taylor has served as principal of Druid Hills Middle School since 2013, and was previously an assistant principal, teacher and coach in DeKalb schools. She will oversee Region 6 in the center of the county, which includes Columbia and Towers high schools.
The district is still looking for permanent leaders for the human resources and finance departments.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com