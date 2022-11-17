ajc logo
DeKalb school district hosts twice-weekly hiring events for open jobs

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District is hosting two ongoing weekly events to hire skilled and essential staff.

The district has been working for months to fill persistent vacancies for teachers, maintenance staff, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and other positions. There are currently openings for more than 250 teachers, more than 200 paraprofessionals, almost 200 bus drivers and more than 50 for custodians, according to the district’s hiring website.

“Getting hired by the DeKalb County School District has never been easier!” a news release about the hiring events stated.

At “Walk-In Wednesdays,” applicants can walk into the district offices and register or interview for certified and classified positions. The event takes place every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Administrative and Instructional Complex at 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain.

At “Talent Screening Thursdays,” which began this week, the district will interview applicants on-site for skilled jobs like HVAC technicians, custodians, electricians, plumbers, painters and more. The event will take place every Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon at the Sam Moss Center at 1780 Montreal Road in Tucker.

For more information about available opportunities, visit the district’s hiring website.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

