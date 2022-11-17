DeKalb school district hosts twice-weekly hiring events for open jobs

The district has been working for months to fill persistent vacancies for teachers, maintenance staff, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and other positions. There are currently openings for more than 250 teachers, more than 200 paraprofessionals, almost 200 bus drivers and more than 50 for custodians, according to the district’s hiring website.

“Getting hired by the DeKalb County School District has never been easier!” a news release about the hiring events stated.