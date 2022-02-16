DeKalb school board votes down purchase of 15,000 at-home COVID tests

The district does not currently have a supply of rapid COVID tests. It conducts surveillance testing at every school each week by partnering with other organizations. It also offers free COVID testing almost every week.

At the meeting, some board members raised concerns about the cost per test and their expiration dates. They were also leery of approving the purchase before a vendor was chosen and the exact cost was known.

Moore-Sanders asked the board to approve a purchase not to exceed $250,000, but the cost could be less than $150,000, depending on the selected vendor. The agenda included five quotes, and she said they were still receiving more.

Even board members who voted against the purchase said they felt the tests would be good for the district.

“I do understand,” said Diijon DaCosta, who voted not to buy the tests at this time. “But I think we need to become more proactive when we bring these results to the board and request money.”

The district maintains a mask mandate in its buildings.

Gov. Brian Kemp is urging legislation that would give parents the right to opt out of any school mask mandates for students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking indoors at schools.