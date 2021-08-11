ajc logo
X

DeKalb school board approves $2 billion budget

The DeKalb County school board approved the district's fiscal year 2022 budget, which totals $2.4 billion. Credit: file photo.
Caption
The DeKalb County school board approved the district's fiscal year 2022 budget, which totals $2.4 billion. Credit: file photo.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

After a month-long delay, DeKalb County school board members this week approved the district’s fiscal year 2022 budget.

The budget totals $2 billion, and includes a $1.19 billion general fund that pays for district operations. Board members Joyce Morley and Anna Hill voted against the final adoption.

The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022.

DeKalb board members were originally scheduled to approve the budget at their July 12 meeting, but deferred the action to the July 28 meeting.

ExploreDeKalb County School District bans visitors due to COVID-19 surge

A divided board at that meeting rejected the budget and implemented a spending resolution to cover its obligations through August.

Some board members raised concerns about not getting information they requested from district staff in a timely manner. They also questioned whether the district will be able to sustain new programs and positions once federal coronavirus relief funding runs out.

Board member Marshall Orson, Deirdre Pierce and Allyson Gevertz praised district staff for introducing a budget that addresses decades-old concerns and aligns with board member goals.

ExploreMore stories about DeKalb County public schools

“I just don’t think there could be a better display of that,” Gevertz said.

The two-week delay did not quell the concerns raised by Hill and Morley at this week’s meeting. Hill said she requested information about the district’s federal coronavirus relief spending and other topics, but her questions weren’t answered until minutes before the August meeting.

“I’m still struggling, though, because I didn’t receive my information in time to do a proper review so I can have a conversation with the superintendent,” she said.

ExploreDeKalb schools says chief operations officer ‘relieved of his duties’

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said Monday that the budget process allowed the district to better see where it was as an organization.

“We acknowledge that we are not where we need to be, but we are moving in the right direction,” she said.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett school district to increase visitor screening
2
University System of Georgia awards record number of degrees
3
Fulton County opens 2 flagship STEM high schools costing $116 million
4
Students, faculty urge Georgia university system to mandate masks...
5
Henry County Schools adopts mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top