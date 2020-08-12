COVID-19 clinical trials lack diversity, UGA study says

In a federally-funded trial that is testing the efficacy of the antiviral remdesivir, Black Americans accounted for 20% of the total patient population, the researchers found. In the Gilead-funded clinical trial of the drug, about one out of every 10 patients given remdesivir were Black. Latinx and Native Americans comprised 23% of the former trial and less than 1% of the latter, the research team found.

People of color make up about 60% of COVID-19 cases and about 50% of deaths, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.