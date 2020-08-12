Breaking News

CONTINUING COVERAGE: ELECTION RESULTS FOR GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTION

X

COVID-19 clinical trials lack diversity, UGA study says

FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, volunteers line up to begin taking hundreds of free COVID-19 tests at a pop-up site at the House of Hope in Decatur, Ga. Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health, their safety and their rights just don't seem to matter. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, volunteers line up to begin taking hundreds of free COVID-19 tests at a pop-up site at the House of Hope in Decatur, Ga. Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health, their safety and their rights just don't seem to matter. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Education | 1 hour ago
By Eric Stirgus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Although people of color have disproportionately been diagnosed with COVID-19, they are underrepresented in clinical trials, according to a study released Tuesday by a team of researchers from the universities of Georgia, Colorado and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.

In a federally-funded trial that is testing the efficacy of the antiviral remdesivir, Black Americans accounted for 20% of the total patient population, the researchers found. In the Gilead-funded clinical trial of the drug, about one out of every 10 patients given remdesivir were Black. Latinx and Native Americans comprised 23% of the former trial and less than 1% of the latter, the research team found.

People of color make up about 60% of COVID-19 cases and about 50% of deaths, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

ExploreAmid signs virus hitting African Americans hardest, many see a pattern
ExploreGeorgia to ship anti-viral drug to hospitals to fight coronavirus

“Why aren’t we putting up infrastructure for clinical trial sites in areas that were heavily hit by COVID?” said Daniel Chastain, a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy at UGA’s Albany campus, who was the study’s lead author. “If we would’ve included Albany, those clinical trials would’ve been more diversified and would’ve been much more representative of what the coronavirus pandemic looks like in our area and throughout the U.S.”

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, follows complaints that many states, including Georgia, weren’t thoroughly documenting COVID-19 patients by race. Critics say such data is necessary to provide better treatment for the disease.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.