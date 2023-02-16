Cobb schools will pay for employees to earn advanced degrees

Last year, Cobb reported a 98% retention rate for its teachers. But the state regards teacher burnout as an emerging crisis in Georgia, and school leaders in metro Atlanta have noted it’s gotten increasingly difficult to fill teaching jobs. Additionally, Ragsdale noted that it costs the district about $21,000 to recruit and onboard a new educator.

There will be no cost for Cobb educators to participate in the program. The district will cover the tuition and fees for educators selected to participate. The University of West Georgia will discount the tuition and fees to about 50% of what those educators would pay out-of-pocket.

Those who participate in the program will be required to commit to working in Cobb schools for an additional three years after they complete their degrees.

The university will work with the Cobb school district to create curriculum relevant to Cobb schools. Cobb teachers and administrators will be hired as part-time faculty and work with professors to teach the courses, which will be crafted based on the district’s needs.

“We’re viewing this as a new model, hopefully, for how the state can support its educator workforce,” said Mike Dishman, dean of the UWG College of Education. “We think it has the potential to be historic and transformational.”

Dishman said the target start date for the program is this summer.

If the program is successful, the district will consider renewing and expanding it. The initial $500,000 will come from surplus funds.

“I greatly anticipate this (will be) nothing but a success,” Ragsdale said.