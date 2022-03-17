Cobb school board race draws seven candidates vying for three seats

Seven candidates are are vying for three seats on the seven-member Cobb County Board of Education.
Two current members of the board — both Democrats — are not seeking reelection: Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis. Howard is instead running for state school superintendent.
The elections will reflect the new district map approved by lawmakers this year. It would have put Howard and Davis both in District 6, leaving District 2 with no incumbent. The map was favored by the majority Republicans on the board.
There are four candidates vying for the vacant District 2 seat: Republicans Stephen George Jr. and Matthew “Anthony” Sears, and Democrats Andres Sandate and Becky Sayler. The winner will represent an area south of Marietta, including part of Smyrna.
Board Chair David Chastain, a Republican, is seeking reelection in District 4. He is being challenged by Democrat Catherine Pozniak. The winner will represent the northeast corner of the county.
Democrat Nichelle Davis is the only person who filed to run for the vacant District 6 seat. If elected she will represent Vinings and part of Smyrna in the southeast quadrant of the county.
If Democrats win both contested seats, the majority would shift away from Republican members. If Republicans win one or two of the seats, they will maintain the majority.
The board was recently criticized by accreditation agency Cognia for its frequent votes along party lines.
Residents will cast their votes in the primary election on May 24. Residents can vote only for the representative in their district.
