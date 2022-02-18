Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Cobb school board member questions district’s response to antisemitism

Cobb County Board of Education member Jaha Howard used Facebook Live to question whether the district is doing enough to address antisemitism. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
Cobb County Board of Education member Jaha Howard used Facebook Live to question whether the district is doing enough to address antisemitism. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A Cobb County Board of Education member is questioning whether district leaders are doing enough to address hate speech after an incident involving middle school students this week.

East Cobb Middle School students displayed “hateful and antisemitic imagery,” on social media, a district spokeswoman said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The school’s principal said in an email to parents the students had been identified and would be disciplined.

In an 18-minute Facebook Live on Friday, board member Jaha Howard complained about various incidences of antisemitism in Cobb schools. He also blamed Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the Republican board majority for the discontinuation an anti-bullying program called “No Place For Hate.”

“I want people to know that we have a board majority that purposely — purposely — does not hold our superintendent accountable to the fact that programming like No Place For Hate was removed from our schools,” he said. “Just remember when you see a news clipping about something horrible like antisemitic acts in our schools … our leadership chose to remove programming to prevent antisemitism.”

ExploreMore news about Cobb schools

Howard is running for State School Superintendent. His comments were posted on his Facebook campaign page.

Board Chair David Chastain told the AJC on Friday that he can’t comment on issues of student discipline. He said the East Cobb Middle School incident was addressed by the school officials, which means the system is working.

“I am truly disheartened when I hear of incidents like this in the school district,” he said. “But most of the time we hear about it, we hear that it’s always being addressed.”

caption arrowCaption
Claudia Rolam, wrapped in the Israeli flag, protests outside of a Cobb County School Board meeting last fall after antisemitic vandalism was discovered at two high schools. Rolam is a member of Temple Emanuel in Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

Claudia Rolam, wrapped in the Israeli flag, protests outside of a Cobb County School Board meeting last fall after antisemitic vandalism was discovered at two high schools. Rolam is a member of Temple Emanuel in Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

caption arrowCaption
Claudia Rolam, wrapped in the Israeli flag, protests outside of a Cobb County School Board meeting last fall after antisemitic vandalism was discovered at two high schools. Rolam is a member of Temple Emanuel in Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Chastain also said that decisions about programs such as No Place For Hate are made by school district officials and not elected Board of Education members.

Graffiti of swastikas and antisemitic language were found in bathrooms at Pope and Lassiter high schools last September in the midst of the Jewish High Holidays. The district was criticized at the time for not using the phrase “antisemitism” in its initial response to the incident at Pope High School.

In October, the board passed a resolution decrying racism and antisemitism. Two of the board’s three Black members, including Howard, voted against the resolution. They raised concerns about including racism in the resolution without addressing efforts to rename high schools named after Confederate military leaders. Their proposed amendments were not included in the final resolution.

ExploreCobb students accused of antisemitic graffiti to face disciplinary charges

After this week’s incident involving East Cobb Middle students, Principal Leetonia Young’s message to parents emphasized that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“I am saddened and extremely disappointed that some of our students would engage in such ugly, disruptive behavior,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton County Schools to require summer learning for some students
6h ago
Georgia parents, teachers on edge by push to limit discussions on race
10h ago
DeKalb Schools holds ribbon-cutting event at Doraville United Elementary
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top