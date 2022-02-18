Cobb school board member questions district’s response to antisemitism

Board Chair David Chastain told the AJC on Friday that he can’t comment on issues of student discipline. He said the East Cobb Middle School incident was addressed by the school officials, which means the system is working.

“I am truly disheartened when I hear of incidents like this in the school district,” he said. “But most of the time we hear about it, we hear that it’s always being addressed.”

Caption Claudia Rolam, wrapped in the Israeli flag, protests outside of a Cobb County School Board meeting last fall after antisemitic vandalism was discovered at two high schools. Rolam is a member of Temple Emanuel in Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption Claudia Rolam, wrapped in the Israeli flag, protests outside of a Cobb County School Board meeting last fall after antisemitic vandalism was discovered at two high schools. Rolam is a member of Temple Emanuel in Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Chastain also said that decisions about programs such as No Place For Hate are made by school district officials and not elected Board of Education members.

Graffiti of swastikas and antisemitic language were found in bathrooms at Pope and Lassiter high schools last September in the midst of the Jewish High Holidays. The district was criticized at the time for not using the phrase “antisemitism” in its initial response to the incident at Pope High School.

In October, the board passed a resolution decrying racism and antisemitism. Two of the board’s three Black members, including Howard, voted against the resolution. They raised concerns about including racism in the resolution without addressing efforts to rename high schools named after Confederate military leaders. Their proposed amendments were not included in the final resolution.

Explore Cobb students accused of antisemitic graffiti to face disciplinary charges

After this week’s incident involving East Cobb Middle students, Principal Leetonia Young’s message to parents emphasized that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“I am saddened and extremely disappointed that some of our students would engage in such ugly, disruptive behavior,” she said.