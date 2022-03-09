Clark Atlanta, Morehouse to offer courses for aspiring principals

The organization, New Leaders, is working with Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College to launch the Aspiring Principals Fellowship. That’s an online principal certification and master’s degree program which they said is “designed to train the next generation of equity-focused school leaders who better reflect the students they serve.” The announcement was made Wednesday.

Organizers say the effort is needed, pointing to research that finds non-white students generally perform better academically in schools with principals of color. Nationally, about 20% of public school principals are racial minorities, although about 55% of public school students are non-white, federal statistics show.