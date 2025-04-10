Visas revoked at UGA as deportation fears chill Georgia campuses

“People are terrified,” said Renee Alnoubani, president of the Georgia Tech Muslim Students Association. “If you advocate publicly, it puts a target on your back and on international students. They’re targeting people … It’s just an unprecedented level of suppression.”

Last academic year, Georgia welcomed more than 28,000 international students, a record high for the state. Many of them help conduct critical research. Some stay in Georgia after they graduate and start businesses.

Three universities where protests took place last year did not say whether their students have had visas revoked. When asked, Emory University directed the AJC to a March statement from President Gregory Fenves on federal funding concerns. The statement does not address international students. Similarly, Georgia Tech and Georgia State University offered nearly identical statements, saying they are following news related to international students and their visa status, and that they will do everything they legally can to support students.

One UGA professor learned on Tuesday night that her graduate student had his visa revoked. The professor, who was granted anonymity so as not to risk identifying the student and accelerating his deportation, described him as an “excellent student” and “the nicest human being.” The student, who told the professor he never attended a protest, is scheduled to earn his degree next year. Now she fears it’s only a matter of time before he is detained.

“I have a couple international students who are just f—g scared,” said the professor. “For international students to be subjected to this, it is not the America that I know and love.”

After a video surfaced of the detainment of Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk, a Georgia Tech postdoctoral researcher interviewed by the AJC decided to avoid any events that might be considered political. That’s a significant change compared to when the postdoc was studying in the U.S. during Trump’s first term. Back then, the postdoc participated in political protests without ever considering it could result in becoming a government target.

“Maybe I was too naive. I don’t know. But his presidency now is totally different,” said the postdoc, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, due to fears of visa termination. “Once I heard people are getting deported, then I basically decided there’s a huge risk being involved in (protests).”

Si Kai Feng, a Canadian citizen on a student visa at Emory University, says international classmates he’s talked to aren’t worried about being deported. As a Trump supporter who helped restart Emory College Republicans, he is giving the president the benefit of the doubt, noting that only a fraction of the 1.1 million international students studying in the U.S. have been detained.

”If it comes out one day these are innocent students being targeted,” said Feng, “it would be arguably one of the greatest failures of the Trump administration.”

The UGA professor was previously scheduled to meet with the graduate student in her office. Fearful that federal authorities could detain him there, they met off campus instead. “That may sound paranoid in another place and time, but we’re here now,” said the professor. “We’re at this place where legal residents are being put in detention facilities.”

The postdoc chose to study in the U.S. based on a belief that there is no better place in the world to do scientific research. But that might be changing, as the postdoc suggests that internationals should have a backup plan, “whether that is going to Europe or looking for jobs in Canada.”

The country is changing, said the postdoc, and the impact could be long lasting.

“It’s not just that this administration is going to change and then things are going to be all right,” said the postdoc. “The damage they are doing is really significant.”