Nation & World News
Nation & World News

International students weigh new risks of pursuing higher education in the US under Trump

By Carolyn Thompson – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Since plunging during the COVID-19 pandemic, international student enrollment in the U.S. has been rebounding — a relief to American universities that count on their tuition payments. Two months into the new Trump administration, educators fear that could soon change.

Unnerved by efforts to deport students over political views, students from other countries already in the U.S. have felt new pressure to watch what they say.

A Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester from South Asia said it feels too risky to speak about LGBTQ+ causes she once openly championed or even be seen near a political demonstration. With reports of travel bans circulating, she likely won’t fly home for the summer out of fear she would not be allowed back into the U.S.

Educators worry it’s a balancing act that will turn off foreign students. As the U.S. government takes a harder line on immigration, cuts federal research funding and begins policing campus activism, students are left to wonder if they’ll be able to get visas, travel freely, pursue research or even express an opinion.

“It has a chilling effect,” said Clay Harmon, executive director of AIRC, a membership organization focused on recruiting and enrolling international students. “Even if there’s no direct consequence or direct limitation right now, all of this cumulatively produces an impression that the U.S. is not welcoming, it’s not open or that you may be in some kind of danger or jeopardy if you do come to the U.S.”

During a recent trip to India, the biggest sender of students to the U.S., the consensus among recruiting agencies was that far fewer of that country’s students are interested in American colleges than in recent years, Harmon said.

Some students are waiting to see how policy changes will play out, while others already have deferred admission offers for fall 2025, he said. Student social networks are active, and news about immigration-related developments in America — like a Republican proposal to prevent Chinese students from studying in the U.S. — spreads quickly.

Students in Canada, China, India and elsewhere have been seeking answers and advice on Reddit and other social media sites, wondering whether to move forward with U.S. plans, or choose a college in the United Kingdom, Germany or elsewhere in Europe.

International students are coveted as an antidote to declining domestic enrollment and source of full-price tuition payments. In the 2023-2024 academic year, 1.1 million international students at U.S. colleges and universities contributed an all-time high $43.8 billion to the nation’s economy and supported more than 378,000 jobs, according to data released by NAFSA, an agency that promotes international education.

FILE - A student walks by the Rush Rhees Library at the University of Rochester on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Carolyn Thompson
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - In this July 10, 2013, file photo, prospective students tour Georgetown University's campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

International students weigh new risks of pursuing higher education in the US under Trump

Under pressure from Trump, Columbia plans its next move with other colleges watching closely

Under threat from Trump, Columbia University agrees to policy changes

The Latest

The plaque that marked the placement of a portrait of President Donald Trump is all that remains after the picture, which was part of a display of all of the country's chief executives, was removed from the wall of the rotunda in the State Capitol following complaints about the likeness from Trump Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Colorado removes from its Capitol a portrait of Donald Trump that he called 'distorted'

8m ago

Brazil’s Supreme Court is deciding if Bolsonaro will stand trial on coup attempt charges

11m ago

The Latest: Officials hold Senate briefing on national security threats

15m ago

Featured

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and U.S. national security adviser Michael Waltz arrive to speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in March. Waltz later included Rubio and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in a group chat on the Signal app about military actions in Yemen. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

3-foot deep hole opens on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

1h ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.