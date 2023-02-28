BreakingNews
Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
By the numbers: Georgia and student loan debt

Education
1 hour ago

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday concerning the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

Here’s a closer look at student loan debt in Georgia:

  • 1,639,600 — the number of borrowers who live in Georgia, which ranks seventh nationally.
  • $41,600 - the average borrower balance, which is third nationally.
  • 642,000 - the number applications fully approved for debt relief.
  • 9% - the percentage of borrowers in 2021 who had past-due accounts greater than 90 days.
  • 68,000 - the estimated number of residents 62 and older with student loan debt.

Sources: The White House, U.S. Department of Education, Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

