By the numbers: Georgia and student loan debt

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday concerning the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.
Here’s a closer look at student loan debt in Georgia:
- 1,639,600 — the number of borrowers who live in Georgia, which ranks seventh nationally.
- $41,600 - the average borrower balance, which is third nationally.
- 642,000 - the number applications fully approved for debt relief.
- 9% - the percentage of borrowers in 2021 who had past-due accounts greater than 90 days.
- 68,000 - the estimated number of residents 62 and older with student loan debt.
Sources: The White House, U.S. Department of Education, Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Editors' Picks
The Latest