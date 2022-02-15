Atlanta Public Schools approves student calendars for next three years

Atlanta Public Schools’ students will start classes Aug. 1 for each of the next three academic years.
The board of education recently gave final approval to the calendars for the 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
Classes will end in late May. For next year and for the 2023-2024 year, the last day for students will be before Memorial Day. In school year 2024-2025, the last day of classes falls on May 29, three days after the holiday.
The calendars all include week-long breaks in October and February, in addition to traditional time off students get around Christmas and New Year and for spring break in April.
APS said the approved calendars were the preferred choice for nearly half of the 7,434 people who responded to a survey that outlined several options.
Board member Jennifer McDonald, who represents District 4 in north Atlanta, voiced concern she said she’s heard from constituents “about such an early start date.”
The first day of school this year was Aug. 5. In 2020, it was pushed back two weeks to Aug. 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think there’s been some concern about communication, concern about how the dates were selected,” McDonald said during a recent board meeting.
Superintendent Lisa Herring said it’s difficult to create a calendar that receives unanimous support. She said the district will “continue to be thoughtful about how to engage and balance the diversity of feedback.”
