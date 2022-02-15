Atlanta Public Schools approves student calendars for next three years

Board member Jennifer McDonald, who represents District 4 in north Atlanta, voiced concern she said she’s heard from constituents “about such an early start date.”

The first day of school this year was Aug. 5. In 2020, it was pushed back two weeks to Aug. 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there’s been some concern about communication, concern about how the dates were selected,” McDonald said during a recent board meeting.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said it’s difficult to create a calendar that receives unanimous support. She said the district will “continue to be thoughtful about how to engage and balance the diversity of feedback.”