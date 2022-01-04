Hamburger icon
Atlanta students can pick up free meals during virtual learning week

Atlanta Public Schools will provide meal kits to students on Wednesday, during a week of virtual learning. (Steve Schaefer / AJC file photo)
Atlanta Public Schools will provide meal kits to students on Wednesday, during a week of virtual learning. (Steve Schaefer / AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools will provide meals to students Wednesday while they are learning virtually.

The district initially planned to reopen school buildings this week, but officials announced Saturday that APS would instead pivot to online classes from Tuesday through Friday.

ExploreAtlanta COVID surge: Classes are online-only in these school districts

To assist families while children are learning remotely, APS will distribute meal kits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at eight schools. The locations are:

Carver High School, 55 McDonough Blvd. SE

Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW

Garden Hills Elementary School, 285 Sheridan Drive NE

Hope-Hill Elementary School, 112 Boulevard NE

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St. SE

Sutton Middle School (Main Campus), 2875 Northside Drive NW

Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road SW

Young Middle School, 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

