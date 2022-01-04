Atlanta students can pick up free meals during virtual learning week

Atlanta Public Schools will provide meals to students Wednesday while they are learning virtually.
The district initially planned to reopen school buildings this week, but officials announced Saturday that APS would instead pivot to online classes from Tuesday through Friday.
To assist families while children are learning remotely, APS will distribute meal kits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at eight schools. The locations are:
Carver High School, 55 McDonough Blvd. SE
Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW
Garden Hills Elementary School, 285 Sheridan Drive NE
Hope-Hill Elementary School, 112 Boulevard NE
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St. SE
Sutton Middle School (Main Campus), 2875 Northside Drive NW
Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road SW
Young Middle School, 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW
