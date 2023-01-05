Atlanta school board to vote Monday on appointment to fill vacancy

The Atlanta Board of Education has decided who it supports to fill a vacant seat on the nine-member board.
The board plans to vote Monday to confirm the appointment of Jessica Johnson to the At-Large Seat 9 previously held by Jason Esteves. The board, which met in executive session for hours Tuesday, announced the recommendation on the school district’s social media the following day.
If Johnson’s appointment is confirmed, all nine Atlanta school board seats would be held by women.
Last month, Esteves resigned the seat he’s held for nine years after winning election to the Georgia state Senate.
Johnson would serve out the remaining year of his term, which expires in December. She will be eligible to run in the November election to try to retain the seat.
Johnson is the founder and executive director of the Scholarship Academy, whose mission is to help low-income students find resources to pay for college. She’s also served on the Atlanta Public Schools’ equity task force.
Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations from Howard University and a master’s degree in public administration nonprofit management from American University.
Fifteen candidates submitted applications to be considered for the appointment. In early December, the board narrowed the list to Johnson and three other finalists: Stephanie Flowers, Nkoyo Effiong Lewis and John Ramseur Jr.
The board is scheduled to hold a swearing in ceremony for Johnson immediately following the 11 a.m. Monday vote at the school district’s headquarters, 130 Trinity Ave. SW. The board will convene again later that day for its monthly meeting beginning at 2:30 p.m.
About the Author