ajc logo
X

Atlanta school board to vote Monday on appointment to fill vacancy

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Board of Education has decided who it supports to fill a vacant seat on the nine-member board.

The board plans to vote Monday to confirm the appointment of Jessica Johnson to the At-Large Seat 9 previously held by Jason Esteves. The board, which met in executive session for hours Tuesday, announced the recommendation on the school district’s social media the following day.

If Johnson’s appointment is confirmed, all nine Atlanta school board seats would be held by women.

ExploreEsteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win

Last month, Esteves resigned the seat he’s held for nine years after winning election to the Georgia state Senate.

Johnson would serve out the remaining year of his term, which expires in December. She will be eligible to run in the November election to try to retain the seat.

Johnson is the founder and executive director of the Scholarship Academy, whose mission is to help low-income students find resources to pay for college. She’s also served on the Atlanta Public Schools’ equity task force.

Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations from Howard University and a master’s degree in public administration nonprofit management from American University.

ExploreFour finalists in running for Atlanta school board appointment

Fifteen candidates submitted applications to be considered for the appointment. In early December, the board narrowed the list to Johnson and three other finalists: Stephanie Flowers, Nkoyo Effiong Lewis and John Ramseur Jr.

The board is scheduled to hold a swearing in ceremony for Johnson immediately following the 11 a.m. Monday vote at the school district’s headquarters, 130 Trinity Ave. SW. The board will convene again later that day for its monthly meeting beginning at 2:30 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
10h ago

Opinion: My husband played college football, but our son won’t
10h ago

Opinion: My husband played college football, but our son won’t
10h ago

Credit: Gareth Patterson

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Meet metro Atlanta’s newest school board members
9h ago
Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order
Georgia lawmakers likely to focus on education funding, school safety
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top