Atlanta school board to vote Monday on appointment to fill vacancy

Johnson is the founder and executive director of the Scholarship Academy, whose mission is to help low-income students find resources to pay for college. She’s also served on the Atlanta Public Schools’ equity task force.

Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations from Howard University and a master’s degree in public administration nonprofit management from American University.

Explore Four finalists in running for Atlanta school board appointment

Fifteen candidates submitted applications to be considered for the appointment. In early December, the board narrowed the list to Johnson and three other finalists: Stephanie Flowers, Nkoyo Effiong Lewis and John Ramseur Jr.

The board is scheduled to hold a swearing in ceremony for Johnson immediately following the 11 a.m. Monday vote at the school district’s headquarters, 130 Trinity Ave. SW. The board will convene again later that day for its monthly meeting beginning at 2:30 p.m.