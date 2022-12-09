Four finalists in running for Atlanta school board appointment

The board on Thursday announced its list of finalists to serve out the remaining one year of board member Jason Esteves’ term. Esteves is resigning his At-Large Seat 9 at the end of the month. He’s required to do so by law after winning election to the Georgia state Senate in November.

The finalists for the seat will participate in two community forums, at noon and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They’ll answer questions submitted by residents in advance. The meetings will be held at the school district’s headquarters, 130 Trinity Ave. SW, and include a virtual viewing option.