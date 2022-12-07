Atlanta school board approves name for new Midtown elementary campus

Explore Investigation finds flaws in principal hiring process for APS school

The new school has gotten off to a rocky start.

Its very creation, approved by the board in August, was contentious partly because it will require rezoning hundreds of students from highly regarded nearby elementary campuses. APS officials said the new school was needed to alleviate overcrowding in Midtown-area schools.

APS also struggled to hire a principal to lead the new school.

Superintendent Lisa Herring withdrew her first recommendation after parents expressed concerns about the candidate’s work history. Then, criticisms over the district’s hiring process prompted an APS investigation that resulted in the discharge of a human resources director who had been responsible for screening principal candidates.

Herring ultimately decided to move Terry Harness, principal of Springdale Park Elementary School, over to the new school. The board on Monday confirmed Harness’ appointment, effective Oct. 26, as part of a routine staffing report.