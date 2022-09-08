Atlanta Public Schools to settle city lawsuit with $2 million payment

The question over the bonds also has been noted in a couple of the district’s recent annual financial reports. In those reports, APS contends “it is not legally obligated to pay the sums requested by the city.”

The legal dispute is one of several battles between APS and city hall in recent years. The school system and city have fought over who should control the deeds to school properties and the use of future school property taxes to incentivize development projects.

Dickens, who took office in January, has said he wants to repair the strained relationship. He named Lisa Herring, hired as superintendent in 2020, as an honorary co-chair of his transition team. In a symbolic gesture, he attended the school board’s swearing in ceremony earlier this year and pledged to partner with the district.

The mayor also backed a plan to raise $20 million, including a contribution from the city, to invest in early childhood learning, long a priority of APS leaders.

Staff writer J.D. Capelouto contributed to this article.