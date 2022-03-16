Atlanta Public Schools to hold virtual job fair to hire teachers

Teachers interested in working for the state’s seventh-largest school system can attend a virtual job fair.
Atlanta Public Schools will hold the online hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon March 26. All of the district-run, non-charter schools will participate in the fair.
APS is looking to hire teachers in all grade levels and in all subject areas. This includes those who teach special education, fine arts, math, science and world languages. It also includes job openings in career and technical education.
“The fair is for current teachers, veterans and other professionals considering a career change,” APS said in a statement.
A flyer advertising the event states some of the attributes the district is looking for in candidates: “master educators, fearless leaders, social justice and equity centered staff, boundary breakers.”
This school year, the starting pay for new APS teachers with a bachelor’s degree is $49,048. The pay range goes up to $96,830 a year for the most experienced teachers who also hold a doctorate degree.
The Atlanta Board of Education is considering boosting teacher salaries by an average of 4.6% for next school year. The pay proposal, which the board will vote on in June, also includes $3,000 stipends for teachers who specialize in hard-to-fill areas.
Interested applicants can register online for the job fair.
