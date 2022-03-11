Atlanta Public Schools to host meetings on facility master plan

Atlanta Public Schools will host community meetings this month on proposals to change school attendance zones and open a Midtown elementary school.
The district in 2019 began work on a 10-year facilities master plan that will guide decisions about use of school buildings based on enrollment trends. As part of that work, officials presented several suggestions earlier this month about how to ease overcrowding concerns and address other issues.
Now, APS is hosting several meetings to talk to parents and community members about about how those proposals would impact specific schools.
A 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at Centennial Academy will provide details of a proposal to redistrict the kindergarten through eighth grade school, among other potential changes. The school currently feeds into Midtown High School, but that could change to Booker T. Washington High School.
Dunbar Elementary School currently feeds into Maynard Jackson High School. The district will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss a proposal would redistrict that area. In one scenario, Dunbar students would attend Carver Early College or Carver STEAM for high school. In another scenario, they would attend Booker T. Washington High School.
Officials also are considering opening a kindergarten through fifth grade school at the site of the former Inman Middle School to ease overcrowding at elementary schools in and around Midtown. Or, they could move third, fourth and fifth graders from the nearby Springdale Park Elementary School into the building, creating a second campus for that school.
Both proposals would lead to a change in attendance zones for schools in the Midtown area. A meeting to discuss the proposed Midtown changes will take place at 6 p.m. March 22 at the former Inman Middle School.
APS is also planning a meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at a location that’s yet to be announced and a 6 p.m. March 29 virtual meeting. A list of meetings is available on the district’s website.
