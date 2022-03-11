Atlanta Public Schools to host meetings on facility master plan

Officials also are considering opening a kindergarten through fifth grade school at the site of the former Inman Middle School to ease overcrowding at elementary schools in and around Midtown. Or, they could move third, fourth and fifth graders from the nearby Springdale Park Elementary School into the building, creating a second campus for that school.

Both proposals would lead to a change in attendance zones for schools in the Midtown area. A meeting to discuss the proposed Midtown changes will take place at 6 p.m. March 22 at the former Inman Middle School.

APS is also planning a meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at a location that’s yet to be announced and a 6 p.m. March 29 virtual meeting. A list of meetings is available on the district’s website.