Atlanta Public Schools releases draft calendars for next three years

The Atlanta Board of Education tentatively adopted the calendars for the next three years. AJC FILE PHOTO
Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools would begin classes Aug. 1 during each of the next three years under a plan tentatively approved by the board Monday.

The Atlanta Board of Education is expected to give final approval next month to the calendars for the 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

“There will be additional opportunity … to provide input between now and February’s board meeting,” board Chair Eshé Collins said.

For each year, classes would end just before Memorial Day.

The proposed calendars also include week-long breaks for students in October and February, in addition to traditional time off around the holidays in December and over spring break. Each school year includes 180 learning days.

APS surveyed families, staff and community members about various calendar options. Among the 7,434 responses, 49% ranked the calendars with the Aug. 1 start date as their first preference, according to district officials.

About the Author

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

