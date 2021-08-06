Atlanta middle, high schools to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

APS is encouraging, but so far not mandating, workers to get the vaccine.

School board member Leslie Grant asked at Monday’s meeting if APS could require the shots. In her reply, Superintendent Lisa Herring said vaccines are “critically important,” but she was non-committal about mandating them.

“Certainly there’s an opportunity for us to explore and consider that,” Herring said. “We will, without question, continue to entertain that — which doesn’t mean that we will or we won’t.”

As the delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to rise, more employers have begun taking stricter stances on vaccines or offering incentives to push employees to get the shots.

Henry County Schools announced a few days ago that it would give $1,000 to employees who are vaccinated by the end of September.