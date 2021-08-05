Atlanta area secondary students face pandemic hurdles as school begins

“We have kids that are going to be ninth graders who haven’t been in a school building since the end of 7th grade,” he said.

McClure was among the high schools that held readiness and enrichment programs before classes began last week. About 30 students attended the week-long session. They toured the building, met a few teachers and honed their writing.

Caption Incoming ninth graders work together to solve a problem during a summer program at McClure Health Science High School on June 24, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

The jump-start also gave students a chance to brush up on skills that may have grown rusty. One day, they worked in teams to solve a murder mystery game — the idea was to reacclimate to group projects. Down the hall, a language arts teacher called on students, prompting them to speak up in class.

“They were so quiet last year and so used to typing and Zoom,” said Jessie Zaretsky, another assistant principal at McClure. “We really want to hear their voice.”

Middle and high schools are using various tactics to ease the academic and social transition. They’re trying to boost study skills, foster relationships with teachers and urge kids to join clubs.

In recent years, North Springs High School in Fulton County has run a freshman academy to orient new students. They learn how to advocate for themselves, take notes and organize their homework. They also visit a college campus.

This year, Principal Scott Hanson is expanding the effort to include sophomores. He calls it “FreshMore Academy.”

Only about a third of North Springs’ students were learning in person for most of last year. When school starts Monday, it’s the default option.

“We know we have our work cut out for us to help our kids,” Hanson said. “We know what we normally do with our freshmen, so it’s elaborating on it for sophomores.”

At Clayton County’s Riverdale High School, Principal Jamille Miller-Brown is treating ninth and 10th graders “as the same class.” They’ll need extra time to get from one room to the next, and she’s planning more virtual meetings with parents.

Nearly all of Miller-Brown’s students spent last year learning online. Sophomores didn’t have as many opportunities to participate in social activities and mentoring programs during their first year of high school, so she wants to connect them to campus life.

She’s also working with Prince Bowie, the principal at Riverdale Middle School, which feeds into the high school. Counselors at the two schools will communicate so the high school staff can get to know the specific needs of incoming students.

In middle school, Bowie said there’s normally a big difference in maturity from sixth to seventh grade. This year, seventh graders are also new to the building.

“We are going to be talking about … how to be successful academically, how to be successful socially and emotionally,” he said.

Explore More stories about Fulton County Schools

Most students at Elkins Pointe Middle School in Fulton County returned to campus last year, which means they grew accustomed to the new routines and responsibilities.

Principal Damian Bounds said it’s a big change that brings more freedom for incoming sixth graders. His staff will work on building relationships so children know who to turn to for help opening their lockers or with their class schedule. He’s also meeting with parents new to the school.

“The kids are so resilient,” Bounds said. “The kids will tell you, ‘I don’t know why my mom worries so much about this stuff.’”

Fulton County’s Tri-Cities High School will spend 20 minutes each day on social and emotional well-being as well as academic remediation and acceleration. They’ll talk about coping strategies and how to articulate their hopes and fears.

Principal Ethel Lett told her staff to think about how they’ve been affected by the pandemic and try to imagine the emotions that teenagers are feeling as they return.

Caption Teacher Chris Smith works with incoming ninth graders during a summer program at McClure Health Science High School on June 24, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Back at McClure Health Science High School, Johan Cervantes said he felt better prepared for his freshman year after attending the summer program, touring the school and getting to know a few classmates.

One of those classmates, Yani Thomas, attended the summer session at her mom’s insistence.

”My mom kind of made me,” she said. “But I’m glad she did make me, because it was actually … better than I thought. I’ve met some new people.”

Back-to-school tips

Metro Atlanta educators shared the following tips to help students transition to middle and high school:

- Advocate for yourself: Learn how to ask for help and solve problems

- Boost study skills: Organize homework and take good notes

- Connect with your school: Join a club and build relationships with teachers