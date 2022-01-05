Archdiocese of Atlanta issues mask mandate as students return to classes

A statement to school families sent by Hal Plummer, the superintendent of schools, said the measure is needed for at least two weeks due to the “dramatic rise” in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Similar to what is being reported across the nation, our Archdiocesan schools are experiencing a significant rise in positive cases and family exposures,” said the Jan. 2 statement. “More than half of the reported staff cases and more than one-third of the reported students cases for the school have, have occurred during these past two weeks,”