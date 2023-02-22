APS social worker becomes first Black person to lead national group

That has meant intentionally prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

“Having a diverse board of school social-work leaders not only strengthens the services and support the association provides but also honors the various perspectives and experiences of the communities we represent,” McCoy said.

She said in an email exchange that, “As the first African American President of SSWAA, Dr. Rivers-Cannon’s commitment to empowerment, racial equity, and social justice, as well as her passion for education and advocacy, will undoubtedly propel our organization to new heights.”

As president, Rivers-Cannon wants to reinforce the association’s goal of responding to students’ needs proactively rather than be reactive.

Rivers-Cannon said that she is particularly concerned that there is no national mandate to have a school social worker in every school across this country and that social workers often lack the resources to do their jobs, deficits that were amplified during the COVID-19 epidemic.

One report found Georgia’s public schools have 1 school counselor for every 447 students, although the national recommendation is a counselor for every 250 students.

“Some of my colleagues are responsible for five to seven schools while the national recommendation is 250 students to 1 school social worker,” Rivers-Cannon said, for instance. “Well, there are only five days in the week. We really need to dig deep if we want our children to come to school with healthy minds and hopeful hearts.”

Rivers-Cannon said her Aunt Katie would be proud of her new role.

Katie Mae Rivers Tindal was the inspiration behind Rivers-Cannon’s decision to pursue a career in social work. She resisted her aunt’s suggestion at first, but by her junior year of high school, she had changed her mind. The more she witnessed Aunt Katie’s ability to relate to her students, and how she advocated for them and encouraged and empowered them to speak up for themselves, the more she wanted to do the same.

For much of the past two decades, she has been a school social worker for Atlanta Public Schools. Rivers-Cannon is also the founder of Soar with K.A.T.I.E. or Karing Actions Towards Inspiring Eagles.

The nonprofit, named in honor of Aunt Katie, provides scholarships for social work majors. She also hosts the syndicated radio talk show “Dare to Soar” with Dr. RC.