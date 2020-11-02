AJC On Campus:

Candidate for Georgia Congressional District 7, Carolyn Bourdeaux and Dr. Rich McCormick

Dr. Rich McCormick, the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, is a graduate of the Morehouse School of Medicine. A supporter called him a “Morehouse Man” in a campaign ad, to the dismay of some Morehouse College graduates. They say one can call themselves a Morehouse Man if he graduated from the college, not the medical school. McCormack campaign officials say they weren’t taking down the ad. Here’s more about the dispute.

Clayton State’s coming job opening

Clayton State University President Tim Hynes spoke before more than 100 students and staff in attendance for the kickoff of the university’s new strategic plan.

Clayton State University President Tim Hynes announced last week he’s going to retire in June. Hynes is in his 12th year as president of the 7,000-student university. Read more here.

Georgia State’s presidential search committee

Georgia State President Mark Becker. AJC FILE PHOTO

Speaking of upcoming presidential vacancies, the University System of Georgia on Friday named the 23 men and women who will lead the search committee for Georgia State University’s next president. The current president, Mark Becker, announced in September he’s leaving in June. The committee’s chair is Georgia Board of Regents member Neil Pruitt. Six other Regents members are on the committee. The remaining members of the committee consists of nine faculty members, two students, two graduates, two trustees and a business executive.

Clark Atlanta students interview “black-ish” stars

College, even in these strange times, has its perks. Three Clark Atlanta University students recently interviewed some of the stars of the ABC hit sitcom “black-ish.” Above is part of an interview junior Mass Media Arts major Derrian Carter did with Laurence Fishburne, who plays “Pops” on the show. The students also interviewed Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown. Kenya Barris, the show’s creator, is a Clark Atlanta graduate.

A president and a king

Daniel Wubah, who received his doctoral degree from the University of Georgia in 1990, is the president of Millersville University in Pennsylvania and king of a tribal village in Ghana. PHOTO CREDIT: Millersville University.

Daniel Wubah is the president of Millersville University, a small school in Pennsylvania of about 8,000 students. He’s also king of a tribe in Ghana of about 140,000 people. Wubah, 59, received his Ph.D. in botany in 1990 from the University of Georgia. UGA recently shared his story in its Georgia Groundbreakers series.