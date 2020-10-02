AJC On Campus: TCSG’s student of the year; UGA goes into space

TCSG’s Student of the Year

Rah’Mere Williams, who’s studying design and media production technology at Augusta Technical College was chosen this week as the Technical College System of Georgia’s Student of the Year.

Williams was in foster care for 13 years and was 17 years when he got released. When he enrolled at Augusta Tech, he was sleeping on the couches of some of his friends. Sherrie Rowe, the instructor who nominated Williams for the award, mentored Williams, who received an associate degree in August. He received a 2021 KIA K5, courtesy of KIA Motors Manufacturing Georgia and delivered by Ed Voyles KIA of Chamblee as part of the award.

Rah'Mere Williams received this 2021 Kia sedan as part of his prize for being named the Technical College System of Georgia's Student of the Year. Photo Credit: TCSG.

“This young man is a rising star in our community, and we know that he will go on to do extraordinary things,” Augusta Technical College interim President Sheila Hill.

Williams now has a full time position with Wier Stewart, a local graphic and marketing company.

Name changes

You may remember the University System of Georgia announced in June it had created a group to study whether it should change the names of buildings on some of its campuses. The group, led by Albany State University President Marion Fedrick, met Wednesday for a progress report. Fedrick said it take several months before they make any recommendations. Read more about it here.

Liftoff!

A team of University of Georgia students and faculty built a satellite that was put in a rocket that was scheduled to go into space Thursday night. The launch was scrubbed less than three minutes before liftoff. NASA plans to try again Friday night. The satellite will record images to look for changes in Georgia’s coastline. It is the first satellite from the university that will be in space. Read more here.

Kennesaw State gets $2 million grants for student success programs

08/17/2020 - Kennesaw, Georgia - A woman walks on the campus during the first day of classes at Kennesaw State University's main campus in Kennesaw, Monday, August 17, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Kennesaw State University on Tuesday announced it has received $2 million from The Goizueta Foundation for two programs aimed at helping students complete their education at the Cobb County school. One of the programs is Thrive, which is designed to help students transition to the university and maintain their HOPE scholarship, which pays the bulk of tuition costs. The other program is Achieve Atlanta, which assists Atlanta Public Schools students enroll in college and earn their degrees. There are a total of 141 Achieve Atlanta students enrolled at KSU.

ITC gets $1 million for student programs

The Interdenominational Theological Center, which educates leaders for careers in ministry in Black churches, announced this week it has received a $1 million gift from the Lilly Endowment Inc. to support its new strategic direction. The Atlanta-based ITC said it will use this gift to provide student scholarships, support faculty and staff development, and strengthen ITC’s program offerings. The ongoing national conversation about systemic racism has prompted in many philanthropic organizations to look inward concerning a longstanding issue in higher education: the lack of money they gave to Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

Georgia State pay study

Georgia State University got the results back this week of a study that explored whether there are salary gaps among its 1,617 faculty members. The study, by the consulting firm Mercer, found 21 employees who will receive an adjustment to bring their salary into the range based on title, rank, tenure status and discipline, according to Wendy Hensel, the university’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. The study only compared Georgia State faculty members to other Georgia State faculty members.

Clayton State’s rising enrollment

Jadarius Houston walks to class on the first day students returned to school at Clayton State University on Mondy August 10, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Clayton State University shared news earlier this week that it’s enrollment is up to more than 7,000 students this semester, a 2.4% increase from the prior school year. University officials attribute the higher total to a 32% increase in graduate enrollment, a larger freshman class and waivers for college entrance exams.