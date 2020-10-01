University System committee provides update on renaming buildings

“We’re anticipating we’ll have at least half of the entries completed by the end of October, and then all the rest of the summaries should be completed by the first quarter of 2021,” Frank said.

The advisory group will present the Board of Regents its recommended names to change at the end of the process, Fedrick said.

The group was announced in June at the request of USG Board of Regents chairman Sachin Shailendra and chancellor Steve Wrigley.

Explore USG to review names of buildings and colleges

A guest column published Wednesday in The Red & Black, the University of Georgia’s independent student newspaper, includes a letter signed by 300 alumni of the Foundation Fellows and Ramsey Scholar programs, two highly selective scholarship programs in UGA’s Honors College. The letter calls on university leaders to rename buildings and colleges “that honor the violent legacies of slavery and segregation.” The letter also includes a list of several buildings the alumni say should be renamed. The alumni groups will withhold their contributions to UGA if the changes are not made by the end of the current fall semester, the letter says.

In June, the student paper published a guest column calling for administrators to change the name of its journalism school, which is named after Henry Grady, a former managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution whose views were rooted in white supremacy.