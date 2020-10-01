University of Georgia satellite set to go out of this world tonight

What’s going to happen?

The rocket would land at the International Space Station after Thursday’s scheduled launch. In early November, Mishra said, space station astronauts will deploy the satellite to a location about 250 miles (about the distance between Atlanta and Charlotte) below the space station’s orbit. “That will be the moment of truth for us,” Mishra said.

International Space Station (ISS)

What will the satellite do?

It will record images of Georgia’s coastline to see how the wetlands are changing, how what’s called “disturbance events” are changing the coast, coastal water quality and algae dynamics. The images will be sent to UGA, where researchers will study what’s being recorded. The UGA team hopes the satellite will operate for about two years. The satellite will eventually disintegrate as Earth’s gravitational pull brings it closer to the planet.

University of Georgia students and faculty created this satellite that will be sent into space. The satellite will take images of Georgia’s coast to look for how the wetlands are changing, coastal water quality and algae dynamics. Credit: Courtesy of University of Georgia Credit: Courtesy of University of Georgia

What does it look like?

The satellite is made of aluminum and is about the size of three tissue boxes joined together. It weighs about 8 pounds. Mishra noted more space satellites are smaller, and the UGA team wanted to make a small one as well. There are three solar panels on the satellite. It also has a circular device called an S-band patch antenna, which will be used to transmit the data.

University of Georgia students and faculty created this satellite that will be sent into space. The satellite will take images of Georgia’s coast to look for how the wetlands are changing, coastal water quality and algae dynamics. Courtesy of University of Georgia

How did this project come together?

The idea began in 2016. Let’s send something into space, students said. University researchers received a competitive research grant from NASA to secure a spot on a rocket. UGA created a lab to work on the satellite, and about 100 students worked on the effort. The entire project cost about $450,000, UGA officials said.

How can you watch the launch?

UGA has scheduled a virtual “Dawgs in Space” watch party on its alumni website (alumni.uga.edu/event), starting at 7 p.m. hosted by its alumni association, the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering. NASA’s livestream coverage (nasa.gov/nasalive) will begin at 9 p.m.