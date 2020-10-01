University of Georgia satellite set to go out of this world tonight

If all goes well at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, a part of the University of Georgia will go where no Bulldog has gone before.
A rocket is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility along the Virginia coastline that will carry many items, including a satellite created by a team of UGA students and faculty.
The small satellite SPOC, short for Spectral Ocean Color, is the first research satellite ever sent into space from UGA.
“If this mission is successful, it is going to bring more interesting projects,” said Deepak Mishra, a geography professor who is director of the university’s Small Satellite Research Lab.
What’s going to happen?
The rocket would land at the International Space Station after Thursday’s scheduled launch. In early November, Mishra said, space station astronauts will deploy the satellite to a location about 250 miles (about the distance between Atlanta and Charlotte) below the space station’s orbit. “That will be the moment of truth for us,” Mishra said.
What will the satellite do?
It will record images of Georgia’s coastline to see how the wetlands are changing, how what’s called “disturbance events” are changing the coast, coastal water quality and algae dynamics. The images will be sent to UGA, where researchers will study what’s being recorded. The UGA team hopes the satellite will operate for about two years. The satellite will eventually disintegrate as Earth’s gravitational pull brings it closer to the planet.
What does it look like?
The satellite is made of aluminum and is about the size of three tissue boxes joined together. It weighs about 8 pounds. Mishra noted more space satellites are smaller, and the UGA team wanted to make a small one as well. There are three solar panels on the satellite. It also has a circular device called an S-band patch antenna, which will be used to transmit the data.
How did this project come together?
The idea began in 2016. Let’s send something into space, students said. University researchers received a competitive research grant from NASA to secure a spot on a rocket. UGA created a lab to work on the satellite, and about 100 students worked on the effort. The entire project cost about $450,000, UGA officials said.
How can you watch the launch?
UGA has scheduled a virtual “Dawgs in Space” watch party on its alumni website (alumni.uga.edu/event), starting at 7 p.m. hosted by its alumni association, the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering. NASA’s livestream coverage (nasa.gov/nasalive) will begin at 9 p.m.