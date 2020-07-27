Agnes Scott College to go online for fall semester

Agnes Scott College joined the small, but growing, list of metro Atlanta higher education institutions that will conduct all of its classes online for the fall semester.
The Decatur-based, private, women’s college announced Monday afternoon it will go to a remote learning format, citing the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
“Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically in many states, with Georgia reporting a seven-day average of more than 1,000 new cases per day,” Christine Cozzens, its vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college, said in a news release. “Nationally, we have also seen a sharp rise in the percentage of young adults testing positive. These sobering trends caused us to reassess our plans.”
Cozzens, though, said the college could reassess its plans if “it is safe to do so.”
Agnes Scott, which had about 1,000 students last school year, initially planned to offer some classes on campus and some remotely. The college announced Friday its president, Leocadia “Lee” Zak was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Atlanta’s three private, historically Black institutions - Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse and Spelman colleges - said last week that they will be going to online learning for the fall semester.
The state’s public University System of Georgia has said its 26 colleges and universities plan to have classes on its campuses for the fall semester. Some classes will be taught remotely.