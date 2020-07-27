Agnes Scott College to go online for fall semester

The Decatur-based, private, women’s college announced Monday afternoon it will go to a remote learning format, citing the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

“Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically in many states, with Georgia reporting a seven-day average of more than 1,000 new cases per day,” Christine Cozzens, its vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college, said in a news release. “Nationally, we have also seen a sharp rise in the percentage of young adults testing positive. These sobering trends caused us to reassess our plans.”