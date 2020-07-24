Agnes Scott College president hospitalized for COVID-19

Agnes Scott College President Leocadia “Lee” Zak has been admitted to Emory University Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the Decatur-based women’s college announced Friday.
Zak is resting comfortably, Elizabeth D. Holder, chair of the college’s board of trustees, said in a message to students, faculty, employees and others.
Zak is believed to be the first college president in the Atlanta region to be diagnosed with the disease. Holder wrote that Zak “has been extremely cautious and careful regarding health protocols to avoid exposure.”
“As many of you know, our president always puts Agnes Scott first and works tirelessly for our community,” Holder’s message continued. “I have encouraged Lee to focus on her health at this time. I have every confidence that the campus leadership team, in consultation with Lee, will continue to advance the important work of planning for the fall semester.”
Agnes Scott had about 1,030 students last school year, federal data shows. The college currently plans to offer some courses completely online, while others will be taught in person and remotely. Agnes Scott students and faculty who are unable to return to campus or attend classes face-to-face will have a remote option, according to its website. The college is planning to provide an update next week, a spokeswoman said.
Zak became the college’s president in July 2018.