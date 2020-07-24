Agnes Scott College president hospitalized for COVID-19

“As many of you know, our president always puts Agnes Scott first and works tirelessly for our community,” Holder’s message continued. “I have encouraged Lee to focus on her health at this time. I have every confidence that the campus leadership team, in consultation with Lee, will continue to advance the important work of planning for the fall semester.”

Agnes Scott had about 1,030 students last school year, federal data shows. The college currently plans to offer some courses completely online, while others will be taught in person and remotely. Agnes Scott students and faculty who are unable to return to campus or attend classes face-to-face will have a remote option, according to its website. The college is planning to provide an update next week, a spokeswoman said.