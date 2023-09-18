4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Education
By
41 minutes ago
X

Cobb teacher Katie Rinderle, who was fired for reading a controversial book to her students, is asking the Georgia Board of Education to reverse her termination.

Rinderle was removed from her classroom at Due West Elementary after reading “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart to fifth grade students. The book challenges gender norms, and Rinderle is believed to be the first public school teacher in the state to face consequences under Georgia laws passed in 2022 that limit what teachers can talk about in classrooms.

After a two-day hearing, and after a tribunal of three retired educators did not recommend Rinderle’s termination, the four Republican school board members voted to fire her while the three Democrats dissented.

Here’s what we know about the path forward for Rinderle’s case:

ExploreFiring of Cobb teacher over book doesn't end controversy

What happens during an appeal?

Rinderle and her attorneys started the process, which is outlined in state statutes and state Board of Education rules, by notifying the Cobb County School District on Thursday of its intent to appeal. More than 1,000 pages of documents will have to be procured for the state board, including the transcript of the local hearing and any evidence entered into the record.

Eventually, there will be oral arguments from both sides, said Ashley Levett, a spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is representing Rinderle, along with attorney Craig Goodmark. They’re not sure at this point whether those arguments will be open to the public.

Then, the state board will discuss the case privately and vote publicly, much like the Cobb County Board of Education did last month.

When will the state board decide?

The state board is not expected to vote on the case before its January 2024 meeting, said Georgia Department of Education spokesperson Meghan Frick.

ExploreCobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing

How common is it for termination appeals to go to the state board?

The state board most often deals with student legal appeals, not ones from employees. It’s even rarer that it weighs in terminations.

At its Aug. 24-25, 2022 meeting, the state board affirmed the local board’s decision to terminate a Henry County teacher for remarks to a student it said exhibited “unprofessional and unethical conduct.” Two other appeals from teachers from the last year had to do with compensation and a suspension.

Would that be the end of Rinderle’s case?

Georgia law gives either party the ability to appeal the state board’s decision to superior court, meaning future legal proceedings are not out of the question.

“This is not the end of this case,” said Mike Tafelski, a senior attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, in a news release after Rinderle was fired. “This is the beginning.”

Related

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House3h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Republicans divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
5h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett assembles employee teams to make improvements after audit
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
5h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Morehouse president eyes growth while preserving historic roots
Some DeKalb teachers behind in completing training on science of reading
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
Savannah kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with festivals, parade
Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top