Cobb tribunal does not recommend firing of teacher over controversial book

A tribunal has denied the Cobb County School District’s recommendation to fire a teacher who was put on administrative leave after reading a book that challenges gender norms to her fifth grade students, according to a document dated Monday.

The group of retired educators reached a decision after a two-day hearing last week about whether Due West Elementary teacher Katie Rinderle should be fired. Attorneys for the school district said Rinderle violated rules modeled after new state laws that require teachers to get preapproval to bring up potentially sensitive topics in the classroom, and reserve parents’ rights to “direct the upbringing and the moral or religious training of their children.” She’s believed to be the first public school teacher in Georgia to face termination under laws passed last year that limit what teachers can talk about in the classroom.

But a district-appointed, three-person tribunal that heard the case denied the district’s recommendation to terminate her employment. The school board will have the choice to adopt, reject or modify the tribunal’s decision during an upcoming school board meeting. Board Chair Brad Wheeler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board would discuss the case this week.

During the two-day hearing, Rinderle and her attorney repeatedly argued that “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart is about inclusivity, not gender identity. This was a sticking point for the district, which argued in investigative documents and in the hearing that Rinderle’s professional judgment was no longer trustworthy.

The tribunal disagreed that Rinderle was “knowingly untruthful” when she denied that the book and her lesson addressed the topic of gender identity. The tribunal also disagreed that Rinderle’s actions demonstrated a lack of coachability.

The tribunal’s recommendation is a five-page document that lists the district’s assertions of the facts. The tribunal indicated whether they agreed or disagreed with each, sometimes crossing out statements and handwriting corrections. Claims that Rinderle has a pattern of making students feel uncomfortable in her class, that the topic of gender identity “invokes a moral or religious belief” for some families, and that multiple parents have complained over time about Rinderle were all crossed out.

The tribunal agreed that Rinderle did not give parents a chance to opt out of the lesson, that she was trained on the district’s rules and that she demonstrated a lack of judgment. The recommendation does not mention additional or alternative punishment.

The district made the case that Rinderle’s actions constitute insubordination, willful neglect of duties and “any other good and sufficient cause” — all reasons an employee could lose their job under Georgia’s Fair Dismissal Act. But the tribunal did not believe there was enough evidence to show that Rinderle had been insubordinate, according to the document.

“I appreciate the tribunal’s consideration of my case and decision not to terminate me,” Rinderle said in an emailed statement through the Southern Poverty Law Center. “However, I disagree that I’ve violated any policy and that finding remains unjust and punitive. The district has never provided adequate guidance on how I am supposed to know what is and what is not allowed in the classroom based on these vague policies. Prioritizing behaviors and attitudes rooted in bigotry and discrimination does not benefit students and undermines the quality of education and the duty of educators.”

