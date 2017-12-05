John Lewis tribute wall planned for Hartsfield-Jackson

Atlanta officials plan to install a John Lewis tribute wall at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta city councilmember Andre Dickens discussed the project at the city council’s meeting Monday.
Hartsfield-Jackson International, the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed plan for a wall to pay tribute to the civil rights icon and U.S. Representative on a wall near the domestic terminal atrium at the world's busiest airport.
The tentative plan is for the $250,000 project to be designed, made and installed by Gary Lee Super Associates through a special procurement.
The tentative schedule is for planning and design of the John Lewis tribute wall to continue until mid-2018, with fabrication and installation in the last half of 2018. It’s a preliminary plan that could be changed before being finalized by the city council, according to the airport.
