ajc logo
X

John Lewis tribute wall planned for Hartsfield-Jackson

The John Lewis tribute wall would be installed in a walkway near the domestic terminal atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson International AIrport.

caption arrowCaption
The John Lewis tribute wall would be installed in a walkway near the domestic terminal atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson International AIrport.

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dec 4, 2017

Atlanta officials plan to install a John Lewis tribute wall at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Atlanta city councilmember Andre Dickens discussed the project at the city council’s meeting Monday.

Hartsfield-Jackson International, the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed plan for a wall to pay tribute to the civil rights icon and U.S. Representative on a wall near the domestic terminal atrium at the world's busiest airport.

The tentative plan is for the $250,000 project to be designed, made and installed by Gary Lee Super Associates through a special procurement.

The tentative schedule is for planning and design of the John Lewis tribute wall to continue until mid-2018, with fabrication and installation in the last half of 2018. It’s a preliminary plan that could be changed before being finalized by the city council, according to the airport.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Paducah, Kentucky, is crazy for quilts
Escape time by visiting The Cloister at Sea Island
Visit America’s newest historical landmark in Milledgeville
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top