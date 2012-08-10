Help veterans seeking work by being practical

Following are a some Web sites that you might want to pass along:

» www.careeronestop.org/MilitaryTransition — sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.

» www.GIBill.com — information on education benefits for service members.

» www.online.onetcenter.org/crosswalk — occupation finder linked to military skill sets.

» www.acinet.org/acinet/moc — military-to-civilian occupation translator.

» www.turbotap.org — downloadable job search workshop materials.

» www.milspouse.org — job search assistance for military spouses.

» www.servicelocator.org — to find state-sponsored work force centers with free job search assistance programs and specially-trained Veterans' Employment Representatives.

4. Keep this person / family on your social calendar. Isolation is a powerful deterrent to success during career transition. Potlucks or work parties where everyone contributes will feel better than dinners out where you pick up the tab.

- Amy Lindgren owns Prototype Career Service, a career consulting firm in St. Paul, Minn. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecaree rservice.com or at 1071 W. Seventh St., St. Paul, MN 55102.